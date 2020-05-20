Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,766,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

VT opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

