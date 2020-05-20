Homrich & Berg Buys Shares of 9,556 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $174,361,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,028,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,270,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,702,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

