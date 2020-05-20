Homrich & Berg Decreases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Amgen were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $225.90 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.