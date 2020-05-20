Homrich & Berg Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

