Homrich & Berg Has $212,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

