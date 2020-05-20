Homrich & Berg Has $217,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

