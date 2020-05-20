Homrich & Berg Lowers Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

