Homrich & Berg Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,150,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,552,000 after buying an additional 1,797,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 307,941 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,565,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 116,685 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

