Homrich & Berg Sells 1,115 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Cummins were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

CMI opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average of $162.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.