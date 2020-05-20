Homrich & Berg Sells 142 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

