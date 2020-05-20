Homrich & Berg Sells 1,639 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Homrich & Berg lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

