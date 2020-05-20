Homrich & Berg Sells 184 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Leidos were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

