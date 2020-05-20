Homrich & Berg Sells 246 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $278.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.46 and its 200 day moving average is $287.67. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.