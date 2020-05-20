Homrich & Berg Sells 262 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.