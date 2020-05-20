Homrich & Berg Sells 3,855 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 79,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

