Homrich & Berg Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $24,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,760,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,666,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ares Capital by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 516,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

