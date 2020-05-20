HSBC Trims Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price to $34.50

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HSBC from $38.00 to $34.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WB. Barclays downgraded shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.79. Weibo has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.02 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 222.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 3,272.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Weibo by 525.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

