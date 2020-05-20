Insider Buying: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00.

Shares of ESQ opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 445,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 86,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,365 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Esquire Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESQ shares. TheStreet lowered Esquire Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

