Inter Pipeline Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$12.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.81. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell acquired 10,000 shares of Inter Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$116,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$320,740.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPL shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

