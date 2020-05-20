Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $75,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $963,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.80. Intevac has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

