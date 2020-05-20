Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,885,000. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,316,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 680,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 641,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 606,848 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the period.

Shares of VVR opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

