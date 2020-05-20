Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,387,000.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $83.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

