IoTeX Market Capitalization Hits $16.91 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $16.91 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.03338299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054120 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Coineal, Gate.io, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

