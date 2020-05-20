iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,590,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,304,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

