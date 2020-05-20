J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in J M Smucker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

