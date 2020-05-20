Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $157.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $151.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAP. Guggenheim upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

