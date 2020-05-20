Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on June 9th

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $396.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

