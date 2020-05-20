JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

