JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.