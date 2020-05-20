JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 55,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 856,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 125,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.