JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.4% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

