KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading 15.9% Higher

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s stock price shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.64, 2,877,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,542,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KB Home from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in KB Home by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

