KeyCorp Boosts T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $126.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,509,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

