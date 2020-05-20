Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

