KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $29,054.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Tavares acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $99,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at $122,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVHI stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVHI. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

