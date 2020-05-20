Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.