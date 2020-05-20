Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

