Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 126.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra boosted their price target on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.61.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.