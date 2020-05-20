Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $632.99 million, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.02. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 426,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

