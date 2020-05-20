Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Livongo Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $182,039.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,355.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,914 shares of company stock valued at $18,166,118. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,909,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the first quarter worth $93,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 1st quarter worth about $21,276,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

