LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $288,468.03 and $158,429.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00054565 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00352234 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010735 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000493 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003443 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,819,393 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

