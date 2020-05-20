MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
JPM stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.