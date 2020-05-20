Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading 15% Higher

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) traded up 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.31, 2,012,058 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,771,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $603.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $309,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,670.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at about $19,552,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 2,910.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 305,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

