Morgan Stanley Increases Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $68.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

