National Bank Financial Weighs in on Franco Nevada Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$322.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.87 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$149.40.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at C$207.32 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$98.29 and a 12-month high of C$214.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$179.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$148.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.68, for a total transaction of C$1,111,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at C$2,386,986. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total value of C$3,282,328.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 946,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,556,648.88. Insiders have sold 178,339 shares of company stock worth $34,387,186 over the last ninety days.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

