National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,600 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 556,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NBHC stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. National Bank’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in National Bank by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

