New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 18,350 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Hasbro worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after purchasing an additional 381,625 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hasbro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.94.

Shares of HAS opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.