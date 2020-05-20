New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.54 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of SEI Investments worth $19,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SEI Investments by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 540,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.