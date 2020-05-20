Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.88 ($4.51).

NOKIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a €3.25 ($3.78) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

