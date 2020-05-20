Nomura Instinet Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $390.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by Nomura Instinet from $372.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORLY. UBS Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.76 and a 200-day moving average of $398.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

